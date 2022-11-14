COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Sanders, 83, died Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022, at the Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

Mrs. Sanders was born October 10, 1939, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Oscar and Florence Rummel Mollenkopf and had lived in this area all of her life.

She was a homemaker and a member of the former Trinity Lutheran Church, Washingtonville and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia and R-Weigh, Salem.

Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Tami Woods of Alvin, Texas and Bonnie Oliver of New Waterford; a son, Timothy Sanders of Columbiana; a sister, Elaine Gleckler of Clarksville, Tennessee; a brother, Jerry Mollenkopf of Atlanta, Georgia; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death on August 21, 2010, by her husband, Jack E. Sanders, whom she married on June 8, 1958; a sister, Ellen Nelson and two brothers, Paul Mollenkopf and Charles Mollenkopf.

Private services were held Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Interment was in the Washingtonville Cemetery, Washingtonville, Ohio.

