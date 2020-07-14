Joshua A. Ham, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua A. Ham, age 30, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on November 18, 1989 in Circleville, Ohio, a son of Matthew and Kerrie Ham.

Joshua was a 2008 graduate of Crestview High School where he excelled in sports and received several honors for golfing. He attended Bowling Green University from 2009-2012 before moving back to Columbiana to work with his father in the family business, Creative Counters.

Joshua enjoyed both playing and watching sports. He loved golfing, as well as, both basketball and baseball. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and spending time in the outdoors, fishing and camping. Mostly, Joshua enjoyed spending time with his family. He was very close with his younger brother, Dylan and had a special relationship with his beloved niece and nephew. Joshua will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by his parents, Matthew and Kerrie Ham of Columbiana; a sister, Sasha M. (Joe) Wright of Columbiana; his brother, Dylan Ham of Columbiana; nephew, Carter Love; niece, Mikaela Wright; paternal grandmother, Margaret Ham of Columbiana and his maternal grandmother, Mary (Shannon) Thomas of Johnstown, Ohio.

Joshua was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Hazen “Belden” Ham, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. To protect the families that we serve, our staff and you, we ask that all visitors use face masks and follow the social distancing protocol.

Private family services will be held for Joshua.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: OhioCAN, 342 West Pidgeon Road, Salem, OH 44460. Please note “Joshua Ham, Columbiana County” in the memo of your check.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

