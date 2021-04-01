Joseph Michael Sferra East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Sferra passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his home in East Palestine from an electrical accident.

Wild at heart. On October 7, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio Joe was born to Linda Sferra, entering the world in motion and never slowing down since. He lived each day seeking his next adventure.

Joe’s childhood of climbing barn rafters and performing dare-devil stunts, followed by years of learning skills at his father’s steel fabricating shop, prepared Joe for his career as an ironworker.

After graduating from Crestview High School in 2001, he went on to join IW207 in March 2004, eventually earning his place as a journeyman ironworker. In 2009, Joe received his commercial divers’ certificate with a focus in underwater welding at the International Diving Institute.

Deeper than his love for a good challenge was his love for the ironworkers’ brotherhood. He took great pride in being part of something bigger and the sense of belonging, “knowing other can count on you and you on them”. He was fondly known as “Rocket”.

Outside of work, Joe could be found tinkering with one of his many projects or helping friends. He was a member of Tri County 4 Wheelers Club and participated in various pool leagues over the years.

Joe always credited his late grandfather, Edward Sferra, Sr., with being his biggest supporter in life.

Joe was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Edward Sferra, Sr. and Ernest Gibson.

He is survived by his parents, Edward and Linda Sferra, Jr.; sisters, Melissa Sferra, Jessica (Tyler) Lipply and Addison Colgrove; nephews and nieces, Tyler, Abe and Sawyer; grandmothers, Marcella Sferra and Margaret Gibson and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Everyone is welcome to attend a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. with meal to follow on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Tri County 4 Wheelers Club, 9327 Scroggs Road, Lisbon, Ohio.

Professional services were entrusted to Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

