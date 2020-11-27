Joseph Amendolara, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Amendolara, age 92, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Assumption Village, North Lima.

He was born on February 10, 1928 in Oriolo, Italy, son of the late Joseph and Catherine Truncelliti Amendolara, Sr. and came to the United States in 1947.

His wife, Anna Rongone Amendolara, whom he married on April 25, 1953, preceded him in death on April 25, 2020, their 67th wedding anniversary. They will be remembered fondly by many as the couple walking together in town, arm in arm, or always holding hands. As one neighbor so beautifully expressed – they are such an inspiration of love.

Joseph retired from LTV Steel in Youngstown, having worked as a clerk in the storeroom. He was an army veteran of the Korean War and had been a past member of First Christian Church in Columbiana.

Much of Joe’s leisure time was spent in his garden, it was his pride and joy and many people have enjoyed touring it due to its unique characteristics of upcycling methods that he used to create, maintain and expand it each year. He was proud to have been featured as one of the stops on the Columbiana Garden Club tours.

Joe was always building something and coming up with new inventions. He had designed and sub-contracted 5 homes that he previously lived in, including his last one in Columbiana, a town he and his wife grew to love.

Joseph is survived by his daughter, Catherine (Dean) Bowman of Columbiana; son, Joseph (Laurie) Amendolara III of Austintown; two granddaughters, Jessica Bowman and Katlin (Michael) Adamczyk; a grandson, Jacob (Kelly) Bowman; two step-grandchildren, Doug (Becky) Stanley and Joe (Lori) Kolenick and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Victoria and Mary and a brother, Frank.

A private family memorial service will be held at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Memorial donations in memory of Joseph can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

