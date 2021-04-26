Joseph Alfonso Bucher, Sr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Alfonso Bucher, Sr., age 74, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born on March 31, 1947 in East Liverpool, son of the late Joseph and Ann Traina Bucher.

Joseph was a 1965 graduate of Wellsville High School and a 1969 graduate of Kent State University.

He had worked as a salesperson for Diebold for 41 years where he held various titles and responsibilities.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia. Joseph enjoyed golfing and playing tennis and loved cars.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian Ruth Marshall Stokes-Bucher, whom he married on August 18, 2013; a son, Joseph Bucher, Jr. of West Salem; a daughter, Ellen (Daniel) Houk of Chippewa Lake; the mother of the children, Sue Crawford of West Salem; two step daughters, Deana (Brian) Adams of Mentor and Tina (Steve) Briggs of Massillon; three step sons, Craig (Maruja) Stokes of Newburgh, New York, Jeff (Joy) Volzer of Hinesburg, Vermont and Joe (Cassie) Volzer of Canton; three brothers, John (Vickie) Bucher of Wellsville, Jerry (Barbara) Bucher of Twinsburg and Alfonso (Debra) Bucher of Wellsville; two sisters, Paula (Kenneth) Rose of Highlandtown and Lisa (William) Tarnovich of Wellsville; a granddaughter, Leah Houk; four step granddaughters, Alyssa Adams, Angela Adams, Ruby Volzer and Vivian Volzer; three step grandsons, Daniel Adams, Diego Stokes-Malave and Patrick (Jessie) Kinkead; three step great grandchildren and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his second wife, Frances Volzer-Bucher.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Services will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic social distancing and mask protocol will be followed.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Elevator Fund, 29 Spruce Street, Leetonia, OH 44431 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

