John Thomas Olen, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Thomas “Tom” Olen, age 74, of North Lima, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born on September 20, 1946 in Oil City, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Janet Kelley Olen and had lived in the Oil City area most of his life.

Tom’s happiest days were when he was working on the farm. He loved his nieces and nephews and was known for all the nicknames he gave them. Tom was witty and enjoyed John Wayne movies.

Tom is survived by his brother, Robert (Cathy) Olen of Meadville, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sister, Becky McCarty.

Private services will be held and burial will be in Lamey Cemetery, Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Memorial donations may be made to Oakland United Methodist Church, 1431 State Route 428, Oil City, PA 16301.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.