John “Karl” Bott, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Karl” Bott, 87, of Columbiana, Ohio died at Parkside Nursing Home on Saturday, July 4, 2020 where he had been a resident the last four years.

He was born July 18, 1932 on the family farm in East Palestine, Ohio and was the son of William and Mollie Justison Bott.

A U.S. Army veteran, 966 Engineers Corps (1953 1955) Karl was stationed in Germany for two years.

Karl worked as an oiler in the maintenance department of Kaiser Refractories and its successor National Refractories and retired after over 41 years of employment. Following his retirement, Karl worked as a handyman at the 7 & 14 Restaurant for four years.

One of Karl’s many hobbies included making and painting little wooden cars; he always carried a supply in his pickup truck to have available to give as gifts to children he met at McDonald’s or the “truck stop” on his daily coffee run.

Karl was a member and former deacon of Grace Church of Columbiana. During their children’s younger years he and his wife served as advisors of the church youth fellowship.

Survivors include his wife, Judith M. (Bricker) Bott whom he married June 16, 1957, a daughter, Karen Nussbaumer; granddaughters, Stefany and Samantha Nussbaumer and great-granddaughter, Jordynn Nussbaumer, all of Struthers. Additional survivors include sisters, Helen (Donald) Gormley of Colorado and Joyce (Roy) Garman of Alliance; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Robert) Bott of Columbiana, Jessica (Eldon) Napolitano of Cocoa Beach, Florida and Joyce (Herb) of Salem; a special niece, Heather (Christon) Gerber of Alliance plus numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Karl is predeceased by his son, Alan Karl Bott on June 4, 2020. He is also predeceased by his son-in-law, Larry Nussbaumer; brothers, Robert, Herbert, Bruce and Eldon; sisters, Pauline Ellebracht and Mary Dickey; half-brother, William Bott; half-sisters, Ruth Bott, Dorothy Bott Radler and Ruth Bott Wilhelm; brother-in-law, G. Allen Dickey and sister-in-law, Carol Jenkins Bott.

Giving in death, as in life, Karl’s earthly remains were donated to Northeast Ohio College of Medicine for research, final internment will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio (near Rittman).

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Grace Church, Columbiana for John “Karl” Bott and his son, Alan Bott, who both passed away in 2020. Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

