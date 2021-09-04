John Frenger, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Frenger, age 89, of Columbiana, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, following a two-week illness.

He was born on March 8, 1932, in Leetonia, the son of the late John G. and Josephine Beiling Frenger.

John had worked for the Fordees Corporation for 30 years before retiring from Leetonia Schools as a custodian for 13 years.

Throughout his life, John shared many hobbies with family and friends. His talents as a woodworker were incredible. He golfed in the OSI league for over 20 years and was an original member of the Woodland Run Golf Team. He loved his motorcycles, flew radio-controlled airplanes as a member of the Columbiana County RC Club and to the dismay of the rest of his family, was an avid Steelers fan. Fondest memories are of vacations in Deep Creek, Maryland; skiing from morning ‘til night!

John will be greatly missed by his wife, Susan Wetzel Frenger, whom he married on November 1, 1990; his children, JP (Connie) Frenger, Nancy (Mitch) Lovinger, Diane (Russ Sutherin) Perkins, M. Susan Frenger and Mark (Maria) Frenger; stepdaughter, Renae Morlan; 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Barrett and a nephew, Jimmy Barrett, both of Leetonia.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Elevator Fund, P.O. Box 167, Leetonia, OH 44431 or Rob Perkins Memorial Scholarship, Attention Treasurers Office, 450 Walnut Street, Leetonia, OH 44431

