COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Frederick Kummer, 87, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home in Columbiana.

Mr. Kummer was born July 20, 1934, in Akron, the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Vanke) Kummer.

He was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School, the Carnegie Technical Institute of Pittsburgh with a degree in mechanical engineering and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.

John had served in the United States Marine Corps as an aviation structural mechanic.

He joined Everett H. Warrick at the Warrick Funeral Home, Columbiana as a licensed funeral director and embalmer in 1968. He became a partner in 1973 and retired after 50 years service in 2018.

John was one of the first CPR instructors in the Mahoning Valley and served as an EMT. He served as a firefighter for 45 years, starting with the Poland Fire Department, followed by the Boardman Fire Department and then the Columbiana Fire Department, where he served as Assistant Chief and was a state fire inspector.

He was an active member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church where he served on church council for many years. He also served on the board and as treasurer of the Camp Frederick Lutheran Church Camp for many years.

John was a member of the National Funeral Directors Association, the Ohio Funeral Directors Association and the International Flying Funeral Directors. Service to his community included being a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Ruritan Club.

He was a licensed commercial pilot and in later years was a volunteer for Lifeline Pilots, flying ill children to medical treatments.

In addition to his flying, he enjoyed the “getting there” aspect of traveling and in early years was a scuba diver and a stock car driver. He was a computer programmer who wrote a program for his funeral homes before commercial programs were available. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Wonda (Noel) Kummer, whom he married May 18, 1974; four daughters, Heidi (Jason) Watson of Zeeland, Michigan, Bridget Kummer of Concord, North Carolina, Liesl (Shane) Bridewell of Independence, Kentucky and Gretchen (Evan) Tong of Hillsborough, North Carolina; a grandson, Max; three granddaughters, Emilia, Claire and Caroline and his beloved two dogs, Abbie and Meeko.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Columbiana where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend William O. Wilkins officiating.

Burial will follow in Columbiana Cemetery where Military Honors will be accorded by the Columbiana Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions can be made to Camp Frederick, 6996 Millrock Road, Rogers, OH 44455 or another charity with a special place in your heart.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

