John F. Davis, Jr., Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John F. Davis, Jr., age 70, of Leetonia, died at home on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from a sudden illness.

He was born on November 23, 1950, in Salem, a son of the late John Davis, Sr. and Virginia Wilkinson Davis of Washingtonville.

He graduated from Leetonia High School in 1969 where he played both baseball and football.

He belonged to the American Legion and Eagles in Leetonia. John also loved to go to Etched in Stone Tavern in Leetonia to see his many friends to shoot the breeze.

He worked at NRM in Columbiana and Leetonia for 25 years until they closed. Then he worked for the Port Authority in the Leetonia, until they acquired new management. They parted ways. He was a maintenance supervisor for the whole building. His son Scott also worked there for 8 years during summer break and holidays. Just because your dad is the boss doesn’t mean anything. He was treated like one of the guys.

John will be remembered and truly missed by his wife of 47 years, Janet Davis; son, Scott (wife, Brandy) of Oklahoma, a daughter, Rhonda (husband, Rick) of Florida and son, Ronnie of Guilford Lake.

He also leaves ten grandchildren; two sisters, Diane (husband, Lou) of Columbiana and Jackie (husband, Andy) of Salem; brother, Dale of Washingtonville and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by a daughter Sharon and one grandchild.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana.

There will be a very private service for the family only. Please respect their wishes.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley-Crossroads for their loving care of John and our family

We love you John and will miss you very very much.

