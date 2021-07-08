John Albert McGeehen, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Albert McGeehen, age 98, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home in Columbiana.

He was born at home, on April 1, 1923, near Gavers, Ohio, son of the late Thomas and Flossie Dye McGeehen.

John had worked as a welder and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana, where he served as Sunday school superintendent. John was a highly active person and was a member of the Columbiana Ruritans and the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion.

His wife, Kathryn Sue Orr McGeehen, whom he married, February 9, 1951, preceded him in death on, May 13, 2018.

John is survived by his three sons, Robin (Donna) McGeehen of Austintown, Michael (Karen Jones) McGeehen of Columbiana and Patrick McGeehen of Lisbon; a sister, Helen Sokolove of Los Alamos, New Mexico; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Shane Ryhal) McGeehen, Kristopher (Melissa) McGeehen, Jennifer Chastain and Kathleen (Christopher) Covington and seven great grandchildren, Ada Covington, Finn Covington, Dax Chastain, Avery Ryhal, Brooklynn McGeehen, William McGeehen and Paisley McGeehen.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Violet Bowman.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 4:00- 6:00 pm at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Services will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Fritz Nelson officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com