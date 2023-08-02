SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. McCullough, age 76, of Salem, died on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Salem.

He was born on January 17, 1947, in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Elizabeth Demko Shearer and Robert McCullough.

John had worked as an autoworker for G.M. Lordstown.

He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at his cabin on Lake Erie. He hunted many different species of animals, but he was extremely proud of his trophy Boone and Crocket whitetail buck. John enjoyed the simple things in life, like cheering for his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys and drinking his favorite coffee, Maxwell House.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Constance “Connie” Owens McCullough, whom he married on May 22, 1965; two daughters, Bobbie (Tony Baragona) Powers of Boardman, Ohio, and Jackie (Richard) Summers of Salem, Ohio; sister, Kathleen Thomas of Struthers, Ohio; sister-in-law, Jeanann McCullough of Poland, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jessica Powers, Ricky Summers, Lexa Summers, and Natalie Summers. Also surviving are four great grandchildren, Shane, Nathan, Gage, Lycoris.

John was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and David McCullough, and by a granddaughter, Angela Powers.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com