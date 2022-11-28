COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne L. Berryman, age 93, of Columbiana, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on September 27, 1929, in East Palestine, the daughter of the late Cecil and Amelia Inboden Harvey.

Joanne was a lifetime area resident. She was a 1947 graduate of East Palestine High School.

The next day, after graduation, she entered Bliss Business College in Columbus, and then worked on the O.S.U. Campus for two years. She returned to Columbiana and began her career working as a receptionist for 30 years at the office of Dr. Harry Bookwalter and Dr. Lee Bookwalter.

In 1951, she married Richard Berryman and became a coach’s wife. Sports became her life. She attended more than 50 state basketball tournaments. In later years, she spent many hours watching and cheering for her great-grandchildren.

Joanne was a dedicated member of Grace Church in Columbiana where she also served as chairmen of the street fair church barbecue. She loved her church family.

Her memories will be remembered and cherished by those she leaves behind. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Rich Berryman; son, Jim (Carol) Berryman of Columbiana; grandsons, Jeff (Amy) Jackson of Columbiana and David (Ji Youn) Jackson of Boston, Massachussetts; great-granddaughters, Ellie, Maddie and Lily Jackson all of Columbiana.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynne Berryman Jackson.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Dr. Robert C. Joy officiating.

Burial will take place at the Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to: Grace Church Memorial Fund, 140 South Main St., Columbiana, OH 44408.

