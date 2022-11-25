COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Harrold, age 89, of Columbiana, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home.

She was born on October 24, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Paul and Eugenia Petas Halikias.

Joanne worked as a cook for Columbiana School District.

She was a member of St. John The Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, Boardman.

She was a member of Columbiana Garden and Craft Club, Philoptochos, The Daughters of Penelope and enjoyed cooking, crafts, traveling and taking tickets at the football games.

Joanne is survived by her children, Virginia (David) Spatholt of Columbiana, Joanne (William) Noble of Lake Milton, Paula (Nick) Dilisio of Snellville, Georgia, Tom Harrold of North Olmsted and Mary (Jason) Calinger of Columbiana; four grandchildren, David (Rebecca) Spatholt of Cincinnati, Alexzandra Ramachandran of Cincinnati, Marissa Dilisio of Cleveland, Samantha Dilisio of Snellville, Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Rosalind Spatholt and Thomas Spatholt; .

Her spouse, Thomas Harrold, whom she was married to for 35 years, preceded her in death in 1991.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Spiro Halikias.

Private services were held on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Father Constantin Ursache officiating.

Burial followed in Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Columbiana Athletic Boosters-Stadium Renovations, 700 Columbiana Waterford Road, Columbiana, OH 44408

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

