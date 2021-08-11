JoAnn Mersol, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Mersol, age 90, formerly of North Lima, died on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at home.

She was born on March 19, 1931, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl and Agnes Cunningham Geltch.

JoAnn had worked as a Physician Assistant for her late husband, Dr. Joseph Mersol.

She was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church in Columbiana where she was active in the Ladies Guild and the Judes Dudes. JoAnn also organized and hosted the parish’s Christmas party for several years in the church hall.

Her husband, Dr. Joseph Mersol, whom she married on June 2, 1989, preceded her in death on, July 24, 2019.

JoAnn is survived by her three daughters, Shirley Osterling of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Loretta (Richard) Eich of Lisbon, and Amy (William) Adair of Zebulon, North Carolina; six sons, Thomas Schnarrenberger of Columbiana, William Schnarrenberger of New Brighton, Pennsylvania, Jeffrey Schnarrenberger of Zebulon, North Carolina, Earl R. (Vicki) Schnarrenberger Jr. of Columbiana, Gary (Karen) Schnarrenberger of Rogers, Ohio and Joseph (Lee Ann) Mersol of New Middletown. Also surviving are twenty-four grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl “Dutch” Schnarrenberger; three sons, James Schnarrenberger, Robert Schnarrenberger and Steve Schnarrenberger; a daughter, Patricia Schnarrenberger; sister, Mary Rita Pryor; brother, John Geltch and by a grandson, Justin Adair.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana, with Father David Misbrener officiating.

Burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery, North Lima.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Hemophilia Society, 20411 US-19, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066, or St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

