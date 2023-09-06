COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Elizabeth Moore, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Monday, September 4, 2023, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

She was born on May 23, 1938, in Findlay, Ohio, the daughter of the late Homer and Lola Hosafros Arras.

Joann was a 1956 graduate of Liberty Benton High School.

She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem.

Joann had worked as a secretary for Marathon Oil.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Ivor Moore, whom she married on January 27, 1968 in Concordia Lutheran Church in Findlay and her son, David F. Moore of Columbiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother, Joseph Arras.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, where memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

Joann will be laid to rest at the Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Joann’s memory to either Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 251 S. Broadway Avenue, Salem, OH 44460, or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.