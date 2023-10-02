COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann A. Bell, age 77, of Columbiana, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on June 28, 1946, in Salem, a daughter of the late Anthony Cross and Dorothy Johnson.

Joann was a graduate of East Palestine High School and was a past member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Leetonia.

She had worked 25 years as an upholster for Orts Upholstery before retiring as the bar manager at the Leetonia Eagles #1496 where she had worked for 25 years.

Joann enjoyed traveling to various casinos and playing slot machines. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Her husband, Wesley Allen “Butch” Bell, whom she married on August 2, 1980, preceded her in death on, July 19, 2010.

Joann is survived by her two sons, John McGath of Columbiana, and Jack (Wave) McGath of Columbiana; siblings, Mary Linda Gillispie of Lockport, New York, Sandy Leviseur of Stewartville, WI, Robert Harper of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Lane Liber of Louisville, Kentucky, Karen Williamson of East Rochester, Ohio, Thomas Brooks of Alliance, Ohio, George Brooks of Alliance, Ohio, and John Brooks of Alliance, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Miracle McGath, Christopher McGath, Daniel Stonestreet, Amber Smith, Jordan McGath, Paris Lotze, Dallas Basham, and Cheyenne Lotze, and by eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Moncada.

The family will be holding a celebration of life, on Saturday, October 7, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m., at the Columbiana Manor Club House, 331 West Salem St., Columbiana, OH. 44408.

She will be laid to rest with her husband Butch, at the Franklin Square Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

