Joan K. Sacchet, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan K. Sacchet , age 83, of Austintown, formerly of Canfield and Columbiana, died on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Briarfield Manor, Austintown.

She was born on February 4, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Schirck Ernst.

Joan graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and was catholic by faith.

She had worked as a Bookkeeper and Billing Clerk with the Ohio Water Company.

Her husband, Rudolph Sacchet, whom she married on July 29, 1972, preceded her in death on, August 13, 2013.

Joan is survived by a niece, Beth (Chet) Hahne of Gainesville, Virginia; a nephew, Tim Nicols of Roseville, Calofornia and two great nieces, Mikayla and Brianna.

She was preceded in death by sister, Alice Nicols.

Per Joan’s wishes no services will be held.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

