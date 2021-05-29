Joan E. Paul-Dickey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan E. Paul-Dickey, age 56, of Youngstown, died on Friday, May 28, 2021.

She was born on January 21, 1965 in Youngstown, daughter of the late John and Jane Roux Paul.

Joan had worked as an accountant and did freelance work through out her life.

In high school she was an accomplished athlete, running track.

Joan was always known for being a happy person who enjoyed crafting and making gifts for her children and family. She had a love for the outdoors and all animals, especially her cats and her dog Saadey. Joan was thankful for her close friends and family who helped, cared for, loved and supported her.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Nicole Enright of Youngstown; two sons, Alexander (Brittany) Dickey of North Lima and Kyle (Erin) Dickey of DeLand, Florida; a granddaughter, Claire Dickey; a brother, John Paul and a sister, Julie Paul.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in honor of Joan may be made to Angels for Animals.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.