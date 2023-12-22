COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Freeman, age 82, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on December 27, 1940, in Canton, son of the late Roger and Mae Freeman.

James was a lifelong educator for over 42 years and contributed to countless schools over the years, teaching and training students and teachers, “helping teachers to understand how we learn.” He was a member of the Upper Room Fellowship, Columbiana and was a pilot.

James is survived by his wife, Victoria R Abravaya Freeman, whom he married on March 5, 2004; a son, Randy (Stephanie) Freeman; two daughters, Lezlie (Jason) Lucas and Paige Thomas; two step sons, Ian (Katie) MacGillivray and Sean (Sarah) MacGillivray; granddaughter, Madisyn (Christian) Salvador; grandson, Bryce (Alli) Freeman; great granddaughter, Abi Salvador; great nephew, Emery Ankrom; two brothers, Gary (Mary Ellen) Freeman and Ken (Jennifer) Freeman; two nieces, Wendy (Paul) Thomas and Kendralin (Dan) Freeman; two nephews, Gary (Debbie) Scott Freeman and James (Tiffany) Freeman and a cousin, Larry Rowan.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. all at the Upper Room Fellowship, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Upper Room Fellowship, Columbiana, with Greg Aker officiating.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Memorial donations may be made to the Upper Room Fellowship for use in the children’s programs.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

