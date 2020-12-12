Jeffrey Kershner, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Lynn Kershner of Columbiana, Ohio; beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, was surrounded by his family as he went to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Born in Warren, Ohio Jeff was a graduate of Warren Harding High School and Youngstown State University.

He worked in the local area as a credit manager for 42 years and retired from Aim Leasing in 2015.

Jeff will be profoundly missed by Susan, his wife of 47 years; his daughters, Christina (Eric Katz) Kershner of Avon, Ohio and Stephanie (Josh Quillen) Kershner of Manchester, Connecticut. He adored his grandsons, Lance Corporal Christian Porter of North Carolina and Mateus Porter of Avon. Jeff is also survived by his sisters, Pat Infield of Asheville, North Carolina and Sandi (Joe) Petiya of Cortland, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

An avid reader of classical literature, history and current events, in his retirement he also enjoyed Senior Guest Classes at Kent State University, water color painting classes, traveling, playing chess and family activities. Jeff’s joy, love and care of and for animals was instilled in his children and grandchildren resulting in a menagerie of adored pets over the years. Those closest to Jeff delighted in his unique sense of humor and were impressed by his infinite trivia knowledge.

His lovingkindness extended to neighbor and stranger alike; a longtime blood donor as well as a voice and advocate for “the least of these” through his many letters, emails and phone calls to legislators, along with financial gifts to an array of social justice issues and organizations, food pantries, world disaster relief funds and his church.

The family deeply and gratefully appreciates the skilled care and compassion provided by the many gifted and talented doctors, nurses and staff members of Dr. Mita Raheja’s office, Dr. James Shina’s office, the Youngstown-Warren Home Dialysis Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic Cardiac Care Unit and the 6th Floor at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.

The Rev. Erin Burns, of Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown, where Jeff was a longtime member, conducted a private prayer service for the family on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

A private interment will be held at a later date.

Jeff firmly believed and lived the words from Matthew’s gospel, “…for I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me…” Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509 or Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Kershner, please visit our floral store.