Jeffrey David Muslovski, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey David Muslovski, age 41, son of Dave and Denise Muslovski died at his home in Poland, Ohio on Friday August 14, 2020.

Jeff was born on November 22, 1978 in Rochester, Pennsylvania. He was raised in East Palestine, Ohio until high school when his family relocated to New Middletown, Ohio.

Jeff was proud of the time he spent working in the family business at Iron City Wood Products in Campbell, Ohio as a forklift driver and shop manager. Jeff later branched out on his own and started Iron City Pro-fab after attending New Castle School of Trades for welding.

Jeff was the person who laughed a little too loud, hugged a little too tight and loved his family with all of his heart. He never knew a stranger because he made friends with everyone who crossed his path. He was always there to lend a helping hand and would smile from ear to ear when done. The only thing he wanted in return was to sit around a bonfire and talk about “the good old times”. Jeff lived his life on the edge and loved the outdoors. He spent his time skiing, riding 4-wheelers and his motorcycle, boating and camping. He was passionate about cooking and enjoyed having his family over for barbecues.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Denise Muslovski; his sisters, Tina (Dj) Yanssens and Elise Muslovski; his partner, Meghan McLaughlin; the light of his world, his three children, Jeffrey, Jr., Tanner and Lilly; his nieces and nephews, Danielle, Andrew, Brandon, Kayla, Madison, Brooke and Kj; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

It is our sincere hope that Jeff finds peace in the arms of our God. We know that he is surrounded in Heaven by the eternal love of his dad, Dave and his grandparents, Lawrence and Orette St. Esprit and Stanley and Elise Muslovski. It is not easy to let Jeff go but we will treasure our memories of him forever in our hearts.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio. In order to help ensure the safety of all, face masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Private family services will be held.

Burial will be at the Columbiana Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Jeff’s memory to Meridian Services at meridianhealthcare.net.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

