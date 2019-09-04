Jay Walters, Leetonia, Ohio – Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay Walters, 81, of Leetonia, died, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman of Pneumonia.

He was born, July 1, 1938 in Clarkson, a son of the late Harry Dean and Myrtle Mae Pike Walters.

Jay served in the U.S. Army and worked as an assembler with NRM and Taylor Winfield.

He was a member of the Horseman’s Association, the Salem Hunting Club and the Leetonia Lodge #401 F.&A.M.

Jay enjoyed boating, riding horses and his motorcycle; as well as flying radio-controlled airplanes and helicopters. Throughout his life he enjoyed working with his hands and was skilled craftsman. Jay truly enjoyed and cherished his weekly Barnes and Noble coffee trip with his son.

He is survived by his wife, the former Gayle Louise Garwood, whom he married, February 16, 1963; a son, Todd (Sharon) Walters of Leetonia; a sister, Kay Crook of East Fairfield; a brother, Larry Walters of Columbiana; a daughter-in-law, Lucia Boscolo of Italy and a grandson, Quinton Walters of Leetonia.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Timothy A. Walters, October 30, 1987.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana with Pastor Debra Quillen officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 and one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday, September 4 at the funeral home, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Leetonia Lodge #401 F.&A.M. will perform a masonic service at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the funeral home following the visitation.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Memorial Donations can be made to The Hope Center for Cancer Care, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

