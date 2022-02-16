COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Marion Kimpel passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

She was born the daughter of Robert James McKim and Marion McCandless McKim on August 30, 1932.

Janice graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania. in 1950 and Slippery Rock Teacher’s College in 1954. She taught in the Shenango Area School District for three years.

Janice married John Samuel (Jack) Kimpel in 1956. They were married for nearly 63 years when Jack passed away in 2019. They moved to Columbiana, Ohio in 1957 when Jack and his brother, Bill, opened Kimpel’s Jewelry and Gifts.

Janice was a member of the First United Methodist church in Columbiana where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, as well as on various committees and offices.

Never one to enjoy the spotlight, Janice regularly served behind the scenes. She was one of the original Meals on Wheels’ workers beginning its first week of delivery in Columbiana. Janice enjoyed her time with the Green Thumb Garden Club and was a member of the church’s book club.

Her hobbies included sewing, crafts, needlework and reading. For many years she made quilts for the Flat Rock Children’s Home auction.

Janice loved her family and her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She leaves behind her son, John Kimpel of Columbiana, Ohio; daughter, Lauren and John Mitchener of Troy, Michigan; and granddaughters, Michelle and Molly Mitchener and son, James and Anne Kimpel of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and their grandchildren, Stephen and Shelby Kimpel, Charlie and Heather Kimpel and great-granddaughter Micah Joy.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on the morning of Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church of Columbiana. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12 Noon in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made to the First Methodist Church of Columbiana, 210 S. Main St., Columbiana, Ohio 44408.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.