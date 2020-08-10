Janet Blosser, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Blosser, 73, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Hospice House of the Valley in North Lima.

Janet was born on June 8, 1947, in Salem, daughter of Dorothy Bush and the late George Bush and had lived in the area all of her life.

Janet had worked at Rohrer Builders Supply and D. W. Dickey & Sons, Inc. for over 43 years, most recently holding the position of Manager Payroll and Employee Benefits. She loved her job and continued working until just recently, when her health no longer allowed her to do so. We would like to thank the Dickey family for all of the support they provided the past several months.

Janet’s passions in life were her family, her flower gardens, vacation trips to the beach, shopping, and reading.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Blosser, whom she married June 7, 1968; her children, Greg Blosser (Cheryl) of Columbiana and Stephanie Blosser of Boardman; one grandchild, Emily Blosser of Columbiana; sisters, Kathleen Houchin of Deltona, Florida and her twin sister, Janice Wooten of Cabot, Arkansas and brothers, George Bush of Columbus, Ohio and Gary Bush of Rogers, Ohio.

Her father, George Bush, preceded her in death in 2008.

Per Janet’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held for members of the immediate family on Monday, August 10, 2020, with Reverend Dan Tayman, Hospice Chaplin officiating.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Janet’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

More stories from WKBN.com: