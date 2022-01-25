COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Marie Johnson, 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Jane was born on November 25, 1949, a daughter of the late Eugene and Irma Eyster Altomare.

Jane’s most cherished moments were when Timothy and Tammy were born. She was a protective mom and loved raising her children. No one messed with her children and she would let you know that. Jane was also an accomplished artist and loved painting landscapes and portraits.

Jane was baptized into the blood of Jesus Christ in 1970. She loved God’s word. She wanted no one to be left behind and her love for the Lord was a testament to how she lived.

Jane is survived by her spouse, James Johnson, whom she married on July 13, 1983, her son, Timothy McClun of Canton and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy J Hiner.

Burial will be in Columbaina Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

