Jane L. Unkefer, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane L. Unkefer, 89, of Columbiana, entered into rest after years of declining health at her home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Born in Minerva, Ohio, September 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late James Earl and Elizabeth Katherine Worm Willis. She was the ninth of 13 children.

She graduated from Minerva High School in 1950.

On December 11, 1954, she married W. Glen Unkefer. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2019.

Jane was a farmer all of her life caring for the family farm and herd of registered Jersey cattle. She was a loving and caring mother and grandma to her family and her farm employee family. She was a helpful and dependable neighbor in the community.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathie (Gerald) Reid of Wooster; sons, Owen (Tresa) of Leetonia, Dale (Brenda) and Lee Unkefer, of Columbiana; sister, Winnie Betz of Louisville; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, James, Perry, Leland, Wilbur, Ralph, Lloyd, William, Richard and Robert Willis; sisters, Agnes Willis and Joetta Leyda and grandson, Tyler Unkefer.

The family wishes to give Jane the memorable tribute she deserves. However, in this uncertain time with the COVID-19 pandemic they have decided to hold a private family service.

Everyone is invited to send condolences to the family and watch a memorial tribute video at www.familycareservices.com.

Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery, Hanoverton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Hospice, 7206 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A Tribute to my Grandma Jane by Kristy Unkefer Chadwick

My grandmother was one of a kind. She was extremely hard working and strong willed. A person this unique is definitely one that would instill many memories within those around her. My first memory of Grandma Jane is of her letting me style her hair with pink foam curlers. She would even let me put make up on her face even though I am sure that it was not flattering and she would chuckle at the end of our beauty routine. I also remember Jake the dog greeting his owner running down the lane and biting the tires of Grandma Jane’s white Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme; and this is one of my favorite memories from my childhood. Grandma Jane would take me shopping once a year to buy my winter coat to replace the year’s previously worn and outgrown coat. It was a big deal to her. She attended all of her grandchildren’s sporting events, and while it would embarrass me to hear her loud voice, caused by years of subjection to heavy farm equipment, I always found comfort in her smile. When the volume of her loud voice was coupled with her contagious laugh it would bring joy to everyone around her. If you knew Grandma Jane I am sure that you would agree that Publishers Clearing House is sad to lose a repeat customer and I know you will her miss her animated reports of Ed and Virginia’s daily adventures. I know I do. Mostly, I am thankful for Grandma Jane having and raising my dad. She will be missed.

Memories of Grandma Jane By: Stacie (Reid) Miller

As I reflect back on my memories of Grandma Jane, there has been a common theme- the love she had for her family. Grandma was the rock to our family, and was always willing to lend a helping hand, be our cheerleader, a shoulder to cry on, and a great listener.

I remember as a child, she often could be found taking the grandchildren to and from preschool, picking them up after sports practice, attending many school activities and sporting events, and watching us show Jerseys at the local fairs; in addition, to taking care of the daily dairy farm chores. My siblings and I didn’t have the opportunities of her attending our school and 4-H activities; however, she would always ask when we visited and brought our 4-H or school projects. She also loved seeing our names or pictures in the newspaper when we got good grades, sport stats, and 4-H achievements. She was always pulling out our photos when someone came by to visit, to show how proud she was of her family. This especially was apparent, when the great-grandkids arrived into the family. She adored every single one of them and loved going through their photos and saying how cute they looked.

She was also our biggest cheerleader. I got to witness this a few times growing up when I got the chance to attend some of my cousins’ basketball games with Grandma. She would always brag to those nearby, saying “That’s my girl” or “That’s my boy” whenever they would score or had a great play. This was also, obvious when they showed Jerseys at the Columbiana County and Canfield fairs. She was always in attendance at the dairy cattle shows to cheer the family on and made sure everyone knew when the shows were, so we could all sit and watch with her. I was often a spectator with her and enjoyed trying to guess what cow the judge would pick as a winner. She also enjoyed visits with other local dairy farm families at the fairs, and sharing pictures and stories about her family. My favorite fair tradition with her was getting ice cream and a cow eraser, once the shows were over. To this day, I still collect those erasers; whenever, I get ice cream at the local county fairs.

Grandma was always inspiring our creativity by making sure there were crayons and coloring books around when we would visit. There would always be a huge box of Crayola crayons, enough for 13 grandkids to share, and numerous coloring and activity books. I think she even secretly loved coloring in them, when us grandkids weren’t around. Towards the last few years, coloring was one of her favorite activities, and I was amazed how well she stayed in the lines. Her pictures were beautiful and she loved showing off her talent, when you stopped by to visit.

My favorite activity when I visited the farm was assisting Grandma Jane with the evening milking chores. I enjoyed bottle feeding the young calves, putting fresh straw down for bedding, bringing the milk cows in from the pasture to be milked, or watching Grandma move her cart down the aisles as she wiped the cows before and after, while Grandpa milked the cows. I know she enjoyed watching us grandkids play in the barn, during those milkings. To this day, I still love bottle feeding calves, and it brings such joy and memories when I can assist our farm neighbors with their calves.

Another memory I enjoyed with Grandma was going on errands with her once the morning chores were complete. We could be found visiting Uncle Lee at the mill to take the bank deposit, and picking up milk replacer or calf starter for the calves, picking up parts for the tractors at a local dealer, getting groceries to prepare the meals for the day or going to Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia to purchase lottery tickets. She would often tell us grandkids, that if she won big with the lottery, she would pay for our college educations. Even though, it never came true, but it was sure fun travelling around with her chasing that dream.

I also, loved driving her around when I would visit when she could no longer drive, but was still able to get in the car. Our trips were often going into Columbiana to grab a pizza at Pizza Hut to bring home for her, Grandpa, Kyle and me to enjoy, and running a few errands for her. She always loved looking out the window as the scenery passed by, and would tell me stories of the good ole days.

Grandma, you are going to be deeply missed by us all. You always had a smile on your face, and could easily make our tears go away. You will be deeply missed and were loved by us all.

