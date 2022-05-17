LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jamie Schultz, age 46, of Leetonia, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 16, 2022, from complications of pancreatitis that he had been dealing with for the past several months.

He was born on April 14, 1976, in Salem, a son of Ronald and Carol Gaither Schultz.

Jamie was a very kind and generous person who was always willing to lend a hand to his family and friends. He enjoyed riding quads, racing RC cars, fishing, cooking and all types of handyman projects around the house.

Jamie graduated from Leetonia High School in 1995 where he helped establish the golf team.

He was previously employed at Crestview Local Schools as a cafeteria server.

Jamie will be greatly missed by all those who loved him and knew him well.

Jamie leaves behind his fiancée, Sara Neal and her children, Ashton and Jameson; his parents, Ron and Carol Schultz; two sisters, Kim (fiancé, Ryan) Schultz and Laura (Greg) Hromiko; brother, Jeff (Nicole) Schultz and nieces and nephews, Colton, Donovan, Anika, Hannah, Kyrah and McKenna. He also leaves behind many extended Gaither and Schultz family members.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Donate Life Ohio https://www.donatelifeohio.org/ as Jamie was also a kidney pancreas transplant recipient.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.