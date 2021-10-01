James S. Liggitt, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James S. Liggitt, age 91, of Columbiana, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, following a lengthy illness.

He was born July 22, 1930, in Lisbon, Ohio, the son of John C. and Ethel Skinner Liggitt.

Jim married his wife, Mary, on June 20, 1953.

Prior to his retirement in 1994, he was employed by the Dollar Savings and Trust Company, which is now the PNC Bank, as a pension and trust administrator.

He was a member of Grace Church in Columbiana.

In Jim’s early years, he played Lisbon American Legion Baseball and his team was one of the top teams in the state of Ohio. The team was honored during a dinner at the Hollenden Hotel in Cleveland which was attended by baseball greats Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker. In later years, he played softball and bowled in various leagues.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Falkner; daughter, Sherry (Dennis) Imhoff; his parents; five brothers, John E., Charles, Rollin, Robert and Wayne and five sisters, Thelma (Charles) Hill, Mary Louise (Paul) Denkhaus, Helen (John) Halko, Wilma Liggitt and Ethel J. (Lewis) Hiner.

Surviving are his daughter, Cathy (Ron) Ballachino of Louisville, Kentucky; his son, James A. (Diana) Liggitt of Amarillo, Texas; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Private funeral service will be held at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with Reverend Dr. Robert C. Joy.

Burial will follow at Columbiana Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.