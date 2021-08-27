James R. Holloway Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Holloway, age 83, of Leetonia, died on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 11, 1938, in East Liverpool, a son of the late Richard J. and Betty Kenney Holloway.

James had worked as a lineman and supervisor for the Village of Columbiana for 32 years.

He enjoyed working in his yard and around his house. James had several side jobs and enjoyed keeping busy. He had a big heart and a love for animals. He never met a stranger and had a larger than life personality. Mostly, James enjoyed spending time with his family.

James had two “loves of his life”: his first wife, Cecilia Wymer Holloway, who preceded him in death and his current wife, Nancy Roberts Holloway, whom he married on April 5, 1986.

He is survived by two sons, James R. Holloway, Jr. of East Palestine and Randy E. Holloway of New Manchester, West Virginia; four stepsons, John (Chris) Zarnosky of Hilliard, Ohio, Joseph M. (Jeannie) Zarnosky of Newark, Ohio, Matthew J. (Lori) Zarnosky of Bellefontaine, Ohio and Steven A. (Jamie) Zarnosky of Apex, North Carolina; sister, Barbara (Aldo) Garuccio of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; six grandsons, Cole (Megan) Holloway, Jason Zarnosky, Jacob Zarnosky, Noah Zarnosky, Mason Zarnosky and Adam Bailey; three granddaughters, Brooke Zarnosky, Noel Zarnosky and Peyton Zarnosky; great-grandson, Grayson Bailey and two great-granddaughters, Emalee Rose Zarnosky and Elle Marie Holloway.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary P. Holloway and a grandson, Andrew Zarnosky.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Memorial donations may be made in James’ memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

