James R. Hogue, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” R. Hogue, age 77, of Columbiana, died on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on June 7, 1943 in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, son of the late Samuel W. and Waunetta Irene Roshon Hogue.

Jim had worked as an auto mechanic for over 40 years retiring in 2004.

He had a passion for cars. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. fan. Jim also enjoyed collecting die-cast NASCAR cars.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene Kay Blair Hogue, whom he married on March 21, 1964; four daughters, Melissa Kay (Timothy) Adkins of Herminie, Pennsylvania, Michelle Lynn Gross of Struthers, Jamie Marlene Hogue of Struthers and Jeannie Sue (Anthony) Turney of Salineville and two sisters, Kathy (Phil) Hooker of Tonopah, Arizona and Marcia (Gene) Carr of Canfield. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Hogue and two sisters, Linda Spears and Patricia Carol Nelson.

Per his wishes, no services will be held. Instead, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, 1375 E 9th St #600, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

