James Pettit Fruit, Hudson, Ohio

HUDSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -James Pettit Fruit, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at his home in Laurel Lake Retirement Community, Hudson, Ohio.

Jim was born on March 31, 1926, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania., to Byron Stanley and Jean L. (McCullough) Fruit. Jim’s father, Byron, was a Presbyterian minister who served several congregations in Pennsylvania and Ohio during Jim’s youth.

Jim went to grade school in Smithfield, Ohio and graduated from high school in Harrison, Ohio, in 1944.

He was drafted into the Army immediately following high school graduation. He served in World War II combat in France and Germany with General Patton’s Third Army, 707th Tank Battalion.

Following his Army discharge after two years of service, he enrolled at Ohio State University and graduated in 1950 with a degree in sociology. He later earned a Master’s in Education from Slippery Rock State University and was elected to Psi Chi, a psychology honorary.

Jim married the love of his life, Dorothy Ann Beck, on July 14, 1951. This union lasted 62 years until her death in 2014. Three children were born into this family, Jeff, Lynn and David. Each gave Jim and Dorothy two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also have joined the family.

Jim’s first job after Ohio State was with the JC Penney Co. in Columbus, Ohio. After four years and the birth of two children, Jim and Dorothy moved to East Palestine, Ohio, where Jim ran her father’s Ford dealership, Beck Motors, for 14 years. He later worked for 20 years in a variety of positions at the Youth Development Center in New Castle, Pennsylvania., an institution for delinquent youth. Jim loved working with youth at the YDC. Jim and Dorothy later moved to Kent, Ohio, where she was a professor at Kent State University.

Jim is survived by his brother, Richard, of Youngstown, Ohio; three children, Jeff (Marcia) Fruit of Columbiana, OH, Lynn (Ed Miller) Fruit of St. Petersburg, Florida and David (Wendy) Fruit of Brentwood, California; his six grandchildren, Byron Fruit, Callie (Fruit) McFall, James (Kay-Ann) Fruit, Roy Fruit, Nicholas Miller and Grant Miller; and three great-grandchildren, Kaydence Jones, Duncan McFall and Katana Fruit.

A memorial service will be held at Laurel Lakes Retirement Community in Hudson on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. where masks will be required.

Jim will be buried beside his wife Dorothy at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine with military honors in a private ceremony.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jim may be made to The Dorothy and James Fruit Human Development and Family Studies Student Scholarship c/o Kent State University Foundation 350 S. Lincoln St. P.O. Box 5190 Kent, OH 44242.

Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guest register and send condolences to www.familycareservices.com