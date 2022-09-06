COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Moe” Meissner, 82, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully with family members at his side, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, of congestive heart failure at Assumption Village, North Lima.

Mr. Meissner was born January 12, 1940, in Salem, Ohio, the son of Henry L. Meissner and Mary Baxter Eckstein and had lived with his grandparents, Cecil and Olive Baxter.

He was a graduate of Salem High School in 1958 and was later inducted into the Salem Athletic Hall of Fame. He played football, basketball, and baseball at the College of Wooster, graduating in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He later obtained his Masters Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

He went on to teach History and Political Science at West Branch, East Palestine and Columbiana Schools where he also coached. He later coached basketball at many of the area schools. He was twice named Northeastern Ohio Coach of the Year.

Moe was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he served as an usher and helped with the ham dinners.

He delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. He was manager and pitcher for Old Timers Baseball into his 80’s. He enjoyed running, golfing, fishing, and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carol Weikart, whom he married on June 29, 1963, his two sons, Dana L. (Rebecca) Meissner of Columbiana and James B. (Joy) Meissner of Canfield, seven half-sisters, Brenda (Jack) Baddeley, Sharon (Jim) Boughton, Patti (Linus) Modlich, Barbara (Dennis) Plegge, Christine (Moe) Metzgar, Lori Meissner, and Tammy (John) Jones; a half-brother, Mike (Lindsey) Meissner and four grandchildren, Benjamin Meissner, Julia (Caleb) Arnold, Jessica Meissner and Carter Meissner.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Memorial Services will be held immediately following at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Cyndi Midlick officiating.

Interment will be in the Columbiana Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Columbiana.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book, and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 7, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.