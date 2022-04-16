YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Moffett, Jr, age 52, of Youngstown, died on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Osceola, Iowa.

He was born on May 5, 1969, in East Liverpool, son of the late James and Sandra Osgood Moffett.

James was 1987 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

He had worked as a truck driver for Dart Trucking. He had always enjoyed trucking throughout his life.

James is survived by his two sisters, Cynthia Moffett of Columbiana and Michelle Moffett of Plain City; a brother, Bryan Moffett of Youngstown; a niece, Karen Bezon of Homeworth and a great-nephew, Clynton Bezon of homeworth.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Matthew Peterson officiating.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital

