LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Bumgardner, age 78, of Leetonia, died on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, Columbiana.

He was born on December 14, 1943, in Nutwood, Ohio, son of the late James and Alice Underwood Bumgardner.

Jim worked in the steel industry for 43 years as a crane operator with McDonald Steel until retiring in 2009.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Austintown.

He was a member of the Joe Williams Post #131 American Legions, Leetonia, FOE # 1496 Eagles and the Leetonia OSI 1535.

Jim enjoyed working in his yard, spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lois “Bobbie” Ann McCormick Bumgardner, whom he married on October 20, 1962; three sons, James H. (Cynthia) Bumgardner of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Joseph (Joyce) Bumgardner of Leetonia and Jason (Luanne) Bumgardner of Canfield; one granddaughter, Jocelyn (Dan) Welsh of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three grandsons, Joseph Bumgardner of Salem, Jimi Bumgardner of Salem and Paris Bumgardner of Canfield; three great-grandsons, Cayden Bumgardner, Seamus Welsh and Liam Welsh; a great-granddaughter, Erin Welsh and two sisters, Rosalie Gilbert of Tuscumbia, Alabama and Bernice Joseph of Warren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Mann and two brothers, William Bumgardner and George Bumgardner.

No services will be held at this time.

Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center for their care and compassion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.