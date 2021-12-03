James Edward Cox, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Cox, age 74, of Rogers, died on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 24, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Margaret Sturm Cox.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Vietnam War.

He had worked as a construction splicer for AT&T for 35 years retiring on December 12, 2002.

He was a member, past president, and district activities chairman for the Elks Lodge #1949 in Girard. He served as chaplain for both the 9th American District and the Girard American Legion.

Jim enjoyed the simple things in life, like fishing and sitting on his porch swing.

He is survived by his wife, Debora Guy Cox, whom he married on May 28, 1994; two daughters, Michelle (Dennis) Morrell of Las Vegas, Nevada and Morgan Cox of Rogers; son, Dieter Cox of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Susan (William) Henthorne of Monroe Falls, Ohio; two brothers, Frank (Cathy) Cox of Kokomo, Indiana and Terrence (Linda) Cox of Poland. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Kristen Lindley of San Diego, California, a grandson, Justin Paoletti of Alexandra, Kentucky and many nieces and nephews he adored.

He was preceded in death by son, Joshua Edward Cox.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the East Carmel Cemetery in Rogers with Pastor Dan Tayman officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion Honor Guard.

Burial will take place at East Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s memory to: Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd Building E Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.