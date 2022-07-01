COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Tataseo, age 76, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home in Columbiana.

He was born on February 20, 1946, in Youngstown, son of the late Twyde and Eva Bradley Marshall and his late stepfather, Anthony Tataseo, who raised him from a young age.

James had worked as a senior systems analyst for FedEx.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

James is survived by his wife, Virginia Davison Tataseo, whom he married in July of 1968; his two sons, James (Hollis) Tataseo of New Waterford and John (Diane) Tataseo of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Jack Marshall Tataseo and a sister, Connie Mondock of Raleigh, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Don Tataseo.

Per the families wishes no services will be held.

Per the families wishes no services will be held.

