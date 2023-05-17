NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Dan” Bennett, age 79, of Negley, died on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman.

He was born on March 29, 1944, in Harper, Kansas, son of the late Lee and Edith Smart Bennett.

James was a minister with various Churches of Christ throughout the country and upon moving to the area he became a member of Columbiana Church of Christ.

He was a carpenter, enjoyed hunting and fishing, spent several years in Alaska and was most notably a caring family man.

James is survived by his wife, Joyce Erwin Bennett, whom he married on June 2, 1967; a son, Steve (Kathy) Bennett of Columbiana; a daughter, Michelle (Paul) Allison of Dickinson, Texas; a grandson, Dawson Bennett, who is currently deployed with the U.S. Military; five sisters, Melba, Ailene, Ruby, Marylee and Wyneta and a brother, Lonnie.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Wilcox-Bennett and a grandson, Mason Bennett.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Columbiana Church of Christ, Columbiana, with Gary Bailey, Minister officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Northeast Ohio Christian Youth Camp, 8122 St. Jacob’s Logtown Road, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Professional services have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.