Jacqueline P. Stanislaw, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline P. Stanislaw, 72, of North Lima, formerly of Stuart, Florida, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a short illness.

Mrs. Stanislaw was born August 20, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Pearl Green Wise and had lived in this area five years, coming from Stuart, Florida.

She was a graduate of Columbiana High School.

She had been employed as a secretary for several years and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Stuart, Florida.

Her husband, George Stanislaw, Jr., whom she married on September 29, 1973, preceded her in death on May 13, 2020.

Jacqueline is survived by her sister, Janet M. Gamble of North Lima; a brother, Thomas (Donna) Wise of Austin, Texas; two nephews, Tim (Tammy) Gamble and Todd (Candy) Gamble; a great niece, Nicole Gamble; a great great niece, Mackenzi Gamble; two stepsons, Keith (Jane) Stanislaw of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania and Albert (Marjorie) Stanislaw of Jeannette, Pennsylvania, Texas; four grandchildren, Keith Stanislaw, Jr., Nadine (Eli) Zini, Matthew Stanislaw, and Jessica Stanislaw and four great-grandchildren, Christian and Caitlan Stanislaw and Ella Grace and Theodore George Zini.

Funeral services will be held at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating.

Interment will follow in the Columbiana Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Due to Covid 19 concerns, the family requests that visitors use a mask and practice social distancing.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.