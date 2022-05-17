CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack W. Stephenson, Sr., age 87, of Canfield, died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in his family home on February 12, 1935, in Glouster, Ohio, son of the late William and Helen Guinther Stephenson.

Jack was a graduate of Glouster High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio University.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in the 82nd Airborne and was a member of the Mahoning County Amvets.

He was an active member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish in Canfield, where he also served as a reader.

Jack worked as a high school teacher and driving instructor for the Columbus Board of Education. He also worked as the defensive football coach and head baseball coach in Columbus where he was recognized for creating and maintaining a “Major League” quality baseball diamond. Jack enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and he loved working in his yard. He had many accomplishments, but he was most proud of his family. He was his grandchildren’s biggest sports fan. Known for being a bit too boisterous, Jack may have been asked to remove himself from a game or two. He loved playing paintball with his grandchildren and traveling and boating with his wife. Jack will best be remembered as a man with a big heart and a passion for life and his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Irene C. Dunlap Stephenson; children, Jack (Janice) Stephenson, Jr. of Columbiana, Elizabeth “Libby” (Lorena) Stephenson of Nokomis, Florida and Todd (Shari) Stephenson of Columbiana; sister, Marguritte (Don) Williams of Canal Winchester; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, Canfield.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the church, with Father John-Michael Lavelle officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the VFW Post 9571 Honor Guard, following the Memorial Mass at the church.

Memorial donations may be made in Jack’s memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org/give-today/

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may view send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.