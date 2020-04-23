Jack Hilton Mills, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Hilton Mills, 82, of New Springfield, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown.

Mr. Mills was born on March 28, 1938 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, son of the late H. Arthur and Deretha Hawk Mills.

He had been a school teacher at both Columbiana and Youngstown Schools, retiring in 1988.

He was a member of the New Springfield Church of God and the Tuesday Mornings Men’s Group. He sang in the church choir and the high school quartet.

He enjoyed restoring antiques, traveling with his wife, camping, bike riding and cross country skiing. An avid reader, he enjoyed sharing his books with family and friends. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and all of their activities and had fond memories of the family vacation to Alaska.

His wife, Lavonia May Mills, whom he married on September 6, 1958, preceded him in death on, June 17, 2009.

Jack is survived by his two sons, Todd (Cerise) Mills of Columbiana and Jim (Rhonda) Mills of New Springfield; a daughter, Victoria (Joseph) Hasenohr of Hudson; a brother, Roger (Florence) Mills of Hermitage, Missouri; two sisters, Rita (Troy) Elam of Mentor On The Lake and Janice (Bill) Mathias of Kansas City, Missouri; three grandsons, Matthew (Alex) Hasenohr, Jacob Mills and Victor Mills; five granddaughters, Rachel Hasenohr, Mamie (Brad) Mills-Diemer, Maisy Mills, Meghan Mills and Emma Mills and a great-grandson, Logan Diemer.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ardell Mills.

Due to the COVID19 situation, private family services will be held at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Jonathan Holloway officiating.

Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Youngstown.

A Memorial service at the New Springfield Church of God, New Springfield will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the New Springfield Church of God Building Fund.

