COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rogers – Izola “Zoe” L. Oesch, age 96, of Rogers, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Community Care Center, Alliance.

She was born on September 9, 1926, in Negley, daughter of the late William and Alice Cooley Dyke.

Zoe was a homemaker and had been a member of Rogers Assembly of God since 1967. She was very active in the church, teaching the one to four year olds, handling the nursery for 13 years and was a member of the Women’s Ministry.

Zoe enjoyed crocheting and had made many baby blankets over the years.

Izola is survived by her three sons, Isaac (Bernadette) Oesch, Jr. of Salem, William (Debra) Oesch of Columbiana and Larry (Vicky) Oesch of Salem; eight grandchildren and fourteen great -grandchildren

Her husband, Isaac E Oesch, whom she married on December 29, 1945, preceded her in death on, June 30, 1992.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Wilczek; a grandson, Christopher Oesch; two sisters, Elnora Hays and Mildred Simplincan and a brother, Donald Dyke.

A funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Ken Sevacko officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at East Carmel Cemetery, Rogers.

Memorial donations may be made to Rogers Assembly of God.

