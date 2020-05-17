Irene Helen (Rodenbaugh) Quinn, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Irene Helen Quinn, age 96, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 4, 1923 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Mary Ort Rodenbaugh.

Irene was a member of Eastern Star Miriam Chapter #278 and belonged to countless church organizations. She recently began attending St. Jude Roman Catholic Church in Columbiana.

She was an avid bowler and belonged to several different bowling leagues.

Irene enjoyed working in her yard, flower gardening and cooking.

In her early years, she enjoyed dancing with her husband and had belonged to the Starlight Dance Club. Mostly, Irene enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was completely devoted to the ones she loved.

Her husband, A. Donald Quinn, Jr. whom she married on November 17, 1940, preceded her in death on August 20, 2004.

Irene is survived by her two daughters, Donna Mae Cannon of Columbiana and Patricia “Pattie” Ann Bettura of Columbiana; son, Donald Allen (Mary Elizabeth) Quinn of Berlin Center; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; her former son in-law, James Bettura of Columbiana; her best friend, partner in crime and grandson, Derek Randolph.

She was preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers.

The family will receive friends at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be followed as we ask people to pass through the funeral home using face mask protocol.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana with Father Christopher Cicero officiating. The church requests that all attending use face mask protocol.

Entombment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.