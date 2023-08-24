COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ihla “Jean” Ziegler-Barrow, age 90, of Columbiana, passed away at her home, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

She was born on October 30, 1932, in Salem, a daughter of the late Pearl and Maggie Wood Clawges.

Jean was a graduate of Columbiana High School.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbiana.

She retired as a legal secretary after working many years for multiple lawyers in Columbiana and had been active with the Columbiana Community Foundation.

Jean enjoyed playing bridge, traveling and dining out but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Ziegler of Columbiana and Brian (Rhonda) Ziegler of Johns Creek, Georgia; daughter, Lisa (Douglas) Hazlett of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; three grandsons, Justin Ziegler, Nathan Ziegler and Ryan (Michelle) Ziegler; two granddaughters, Megan (Kyle) Monteleone and Emily Hazlett and two great-grandchildren, Zachary and Hailey Ziegler.

Jean was preceded in death by three husbands, George Ziegler, Edward Reinerth and John Barrow; two brothers, Howard and Charles Clawges and two sisters, Lorraine Kleist and Betty Lou Clawges.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Cyndi Midlick officiating.

Burial will take place at the Columbiana Cemetery, 11 South Main Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Memorial donations may be made to Columbiana Community Foundation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.