Idamae Jean Kale, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Idamae Jean Kale, 94, of Rogers, died on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Caprice Health Care Center, North Lima.

Mrs. Kale was born on May 15, 1927 in Rogers, the daughter of the late Samuel and Rebecca Dickey Burson.

Idamae was a homemaker and member of Lake Mount Church of Christ, New Waterford. She especially enjoyed family gatherings on the back porch.

Her husband, Grant Eugene Kale, whom she married on May 5, 1946, preceded her in death on October 2, 1998.

She is survived by her two sons, Larry Eugene Kale of Rogers and David Lee (Judy) Kale of Vernal, Utah; a sister, Helen Scott of Blackhawk, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Rodney (Kim) Kale of Lisbon, Brett (Shirley) Kale of Lisbon, Randy Kale of Lisbon, Justin (Yvonne) Kale of Columbus and Amanda (George) Sadlier of New Zealand; nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford with Elder Rick Urmson officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

