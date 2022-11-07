COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard Niland Herbkersman, 95, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Wickshire-Poland

He was born in Bedford, Ohio on October 9, 1927, son of the late Howard and Nettie (Goosman) Herbkersman.

Howard was a 1945 graduate of Columbiana High School and 1949 graduate of the Chavez Studio of Magic in Los Angeles.

He served in the U.S. Army as part of the United Nations peacekeeping forces in Germany after World War ll.

For over four decades he cut fabric for furniture for Kenmar Manufacturing of the Ethan Allen Furniture Company in East Palestine. Howard retired in 1989. A professional magician for 70 years, he performed for hundreds of audiences throughout the region.

He was a member of the Youngstown Magic Club and a member of the Order of Merlin from the International Brotherhood of Magicians and lifetime member of the Fellowship of Christian Magicians. Several of his magic props are in a permanent exhibit at the American Museum of Magic in Marshall, Michigan. Howard traveled extensively across the U.S. and Europe with family and friends and enjoyed watching magic and music performances.

Howard was a longtime member of the New Waterford United Methodist Church and New Waterford Lions Club.

Cherished memories live on through children, Neil (Beatrice) Herbkersman and June (Douglas) McLaughlin; two granddaughters, four great-grandsons, two great-great-granddaughters; beloved niece, Barbara Hisey Moore, a great-niece, great-nephew, and sister-in-law, Mary Elisabeth Derdul.

His loving wife, Sarah Smith Herbkersman, whom he married on July 22, 1950 and his brother, Dean Herbkersman preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.

Burial will be in New Waterford Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Wickshire-Poland and Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care.

Donations in his memory may be sent to the New Waterford United Methodist Church, 46925 OH46, New Waterford, OH 44445 or the American Museum of Magic, PO Box 5, Marshall, Ml 49068.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

