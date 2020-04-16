Homer Howard Bowersock, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Homer Howard Bowersock, 90, of New Waterford, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine.

He was born on December 26, 1929 in Chester, West Virginia, son of Homer and Ethel Tice Bowersock.

Homer had worked at GM Lordstown and was a member of Lake Mount Church of Christ.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Homer enjoyed playing the harmonica, writing poetry and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers

His wife, Eleanor Jean Kovach Bowersock, whom he married on July 5, 1954, preceded him in death on, October 14, 2011.

Homer is survived by his five daughters, Colleen (John) Peluso of Columbiana, Eileen (Paul) Ramponi of New Waterford, Laureen (Michael) Alderman of New Waterford, Bonnie (John) Winland of Warren and Holly (Ken) Sechrist of Boardman; two grandchildren, John M. (fiancée, Leah Jones) Peluso of Raleigh, North Carolina and Kristen N. (fiancé, John Luc) Peluso of Lowellville and great-granddaughter, Mila Peluso of Raleigh, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Bowersock and his sisters, Honer Yothers and Marion Caplinger

Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

