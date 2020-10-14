Homer A. Hoffman, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Homer A. Hoffman, age 72, of Columbiana, died suddenly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 27, 1948 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Lorin and Dorothy Erwin Hoffman.

Homer was a veteran of the United States Army and a Purple Heart recipient having served during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post #45 in Salem and the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion in Columbiana.

He had worked at NRM in Columbiana, served on the volunteer fire department for many years and was a truck driver at Three S Express in North Lima for 24 years.

Homer was an avid sand drag racer at Bull Run Raceway in Rogers and had enjoyed playing polo in Darlington, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed working and keeping busy, but loved being with family, especially during the holidays. He will be remembered as a man who loved his family and enjoyed being with his grandchildren and his grand puppies, Max, L.J. and Bella.

Homer is survived by his longtime fiancée, Linda Parker of Columbiana; two brothers, Ed Hoffman of Columbiana, and Sam Hoffman of Minerva; two daughters, Lisa of Texas and Kathi (Blaine Ritchie) Hoffman of Salem; son, Wayne (Candi) Davis of Columbiana; two grandsons, Michael and Wayne, Jr.; five granddaughters, Lily, Rachael, Roshell, Amber, Dani and two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Riley.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hoffman, sister, Donna Monnot, son, Jack Davis, Jr., and a daughter, Jill Gould.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

More stories from WKBN.com: