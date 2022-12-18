NEGELY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert Carl Duwe, 92, of Negley, died on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at UPMC McCandless, Pittsburgh.

He was born on July 18, 1930, in Webster, New York, son of the late Carl and Erma Grabau Duwe.

Herbert had a strong faith and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in East Palestine until its closing and attended Zion Lutheran Church in New Waterford.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Herbert enjoyed being with his family and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Daryl Burt Duwe, on November 15, 1987. He was also preceded in death by his second and third wives, Margaret Davis Duwe and Ruth Duwe.

Herbert is survived by his daughter, Sharlene (Patrick) Gallagher of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; son, Gregory C. Duwe of New Springfield; brother, Gordon (Rita) Duwe of Mentor; five grandchildren, Todd (Lindsay) Duwe, Troy Duwe, Kylie (Kevin) Blount, Sean (Karen) Gallagher, Brenna (Garrett) Myers and four great-grandchildren, Maycie, Max, Paxton and Maverick Duwe. Also surviving are 11 stepchildren; 20 step-grandchildren and 24 stepgreat-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

Burial will take place at New Waterford Cemetery, New Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Veteran’s association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.