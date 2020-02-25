Helen T. Whan, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen T. Whan, age 92, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

Mrs. Whan was born on November 28, 1927 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry and Mary McCoy Hum and had lived in this area all of her life.

She was a 1945 graduate of David Anderson High School, Lisbon and a 1948 graduate of the former St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing.

She had worked as a registered nurse for the Columbiana County Health Department and also served as secretary/treasurer of the family business, Whan Construction.

She was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church and the Columbiana Women’s Club.

She was a former member of the Salem Golf Club and the Columbiana Garden Club.

Her husband, Wilbur Henry Whan, whom she married on February 23, 1952, preceded her in death on September 6, 2005.

Mrs. Whan is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth (Kevin) Biscella and Regina Kay (David) Thompson, both of Leetonia; a son, Jeffrey (Beth) Whan of Leetonia; eight grandchildren, Michael Vignon, Daniel (Rachel) Vignon, Jordan (Tina) Vignon, Erin Pusateri, Jaime (Matt) Booth, Jared Thompson, Elaina (Craig) Schmidt and Amber Biscella and nine great-grandchildren, Francesca Vignon, Nathan Pusateri, Cayden Booth, Kyle Booth, Caleb Booth, Blake Schmidt, Trent Schmidt, Adaline Wearsch and Eloise Wearsch.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, William “Chipper” Whan and a sister, Rosemary C. Hum.

A Funeral Eulogy will be held at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Father Christopher Cicero will officiate and burial will follow in Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to either Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street, Suite B, Salem, OH 44460 or the American Diabetic Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care Helen received at Whispering Pines Village, Salem Regional Medical Center and Covington Rehabilitation Center.

